MURRAY, KY - In stressful, crisis or emergencies, first responders and law enforcement are usually the first faces we see.
Sometimes, it is hard to get to know them beyond the badge.
Some local first responders want you to get to know them a little better with a community event Tuesday, and what they’re trying to accomplish is something we can all do in our communities.
Calloway County Sheriff Deputy Danny Williams says you should always keep a watchful eye -- there are only so many officers and deputies in a county. You are their eyes, and they can’t be everywhere at once.
Williams says if you see something suspicious, say something. Cooperating with law enforcement is probably the best thing you can do. If you get pulled over, acknowledge the officer by turning on your flashers, pull over to a safe area, turn off the engine, find your license, insurance and registration before the officer gets to your car so you’re not shuffling around when they’re there, roll down your window and put your hands where they can see them. If you’re carrying a gun – let the officer know. Stay calm and respectful.
Williams says traffic stops are some of the most dangerous things they do. They do not know if the person is carrying a weapon, and they often have to deal with highway or regular street traffic, putting them even more at risk.
“Every day you walk out you know something new is going to happen in this line of order it’s never the same , it’s something new every day. You never know what you’re going to come across a day out on patrol,” Williams said. “The biggest thing that I’d like for people to know is I appreciate their support,”
The Murray Police Department is hosting their annual Community Night Out —it will be at Chestnut Park in Murray from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be activities for you and your kids, and it is free!
Local organizations and groups will also have information and activity stations like the air-Evac helicopter fly-in and inflatables for kids. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray Fire Department, Calloway County Fire-Rescue, Murray State University Police Department and the National Guard will all be there for you to meet.