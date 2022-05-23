PADUCAH — Do you have your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket yet? As of Monday morning, 3,436 have been sold so far, leaving 5,064 tickets remaining.
Each ticket represents a chance to win the three-bedroom home currently being built in Paddock at the Oaks in Paducah. Once it's complete, the home will be worth an estimated $450,000.
All proceeds from each $100 ticket benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in its mission to help children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The goal is to sell all 8,500 tickets, to raise $850,000 for the children of St. Jude. Last year, the tickets were sold out in just over 30 days, so don't wait to get your ticket for this year's giveaway.
Buying a ticket also means you're entered for a chance to win prizes leading up to the Dream Home Giveaway in August.
The next big prize deadline is June 17. If you buy your ticket before or on that date, you'll be entered to win the Early Bird Prize, which includes a bedroom furniture set valued at $10,000 courtesy of Creative Interiors.
Click here to buy your ticket or call 1-800-382-8604.
For more information about this year's dream home, prizes and contest rules and restrictions, visit wpsdlocal6.com/community/dream-home.