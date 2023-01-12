BENTON, KY — With middle and high school students all across Kentucky submitting entries to the Reduce Mental Health Stigma Media Contest, a pair of eighth graders from South Marshall Middle School took home one of the three Grand Prize wins.
Their message? Anyone can struggle with mental health, and getting help is not a weakness.
"Don't let stigma create self-doubt and shame. Don't equate yourself with your illness."
According to a release from South Marshall Middle School Science and English Language Arts Teacher Laura James, Lilli Perry and Sydney Ramage's win landed South Marshall Middle a $1,000 award, which will be used to purchase items promoting mental health awareness and mental health stigma reduction.
James says she can't wait to see what else Perry and Ramage accomplish while attending Marshall County Schools — and after graduation.
"The students had a vision and followed through even on a short timeline, outshining upperclassmen from the Commonwealth," the release reads.
The contest submission was voluntary and student-led — not a school requirement, James clarified.
Scoring was based on the content of the submission, organization, creativity, overall presentation, and mechanics.
James says Perry and Ramage want to give a special thank you to the following faculty and staff for allowing them the opportunity and encouragement to work on the project: Mrs. Laura James, Mrs. Kalli Colley, Mrs. Ashley Darnell, and Mr. Kevin Jackson.