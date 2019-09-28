PADUCAH—Vendors filled the Paducah Riverfront with their specialties, drawing in thousands.

Visitors looked forward to lots of features, but they did not look forward to the heat.

They didn't let the heat stop them from enjoying three days of barbecue.

The weather was so much it had twin sisters, Maddie and Payton, harmonizing about the heat.

"It's very, very hot," they said.

They were not alone. Other families felt the same way. Mother of two, Karie Thornton, said she was walking around, trying to find ways to cool off.

"I'm looking for some shade because it is so hot, I am melting," said Thornton.

The heat was something else. The high was 90 degrees, and the smoking hot meat on every street did not help.

Joseph Patterson with Ozeans Ribs has seen great business these three days.

But working long, hot hours can be a lot.

"We drink a ton of water, we drink a ton of Gatorade, and you know we try to stay away from the pops and the sodas," said Patterson. "But you know we drink a lot of water."

Other visitors like Eddie Dillon and his wife Beth were happy it was not hotter.

"It's way too hot, maybe not as bad as it has been," said Eddie. "There's a breeze today. So, that's nice."

People brought tents, fans, anything to cool off.

However, vendors selling ice cold drinks most likely had a good day.

People walked around with their dogs and kids, working to keep them cool as much as possible.

Thornton had the right idea.

"You sun screen them up first. I do a hat with one of mine because she gets kind of a sun burned scalp," said Thornton. "And water plenty of water."

Visitors were not feeling the heat, but the music, fun moments and loads of food made it all worth it.

The 2019 Barbecue on the River winners were also announced.