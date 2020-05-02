PADUCAH — After more than a month of staying inside, people are ready to get outside. And with Saturday's almost perfect weather, that's exactly what they did.
"I love fishing," said Jackson Harris.Jackson spent the day fishing.
"You completely forget about the virus, or pretty much any problem, really," Jackson said.
Jackson said he tries to focus on the good things that have come from the pandemic, like being able to spend more time with his family.
"Quarantine has really kind of helped us bond a lot more," Jackson said.
Jackson's cousin, Jacob Harris, also enjoyed the day fishing.
"I got hand sanitizer here, so like, I'm already ready," Jacob said.
As a Boy Scout, Jacob is always prepared. But, he admits it has been hard to prepare for the changes COVID-19 has brought.
"It's kind of been weird not seeing my friends a lot. Feels like summer break," Jacob said.
Andrew Suggs got out and enjoyed the beauty of Noble Park while fishing.
"Coronavirus doesn't bother me, because you see, God is in charge of all of this," Suggs said.
Scuggs said his faith in Christ has kept him at peace through the pandemic.
"Don't let this virus bother me, because I'm not in control of it or neither are you, so we just have to do the best we can to survive until it's over. And one day it will be," Suggs said.