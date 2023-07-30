MAKANDA, IL — The Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois is hosting a free fishing basics class for adults from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 12.
The program is being taught by local Urban Fishing Coordinator, Ethan Taylor Stephenson.
During the program, Stephenson will teach fishing basics such as fish identification, baiting, lures, and casting. Supplies and gear will be provided.
The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register for the event, call 618-457-4836.