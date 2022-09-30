MAKANDA, IL — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host events in October to educate the public about the Giant City State Park and foster the community's connection to nature.
Local interpreter Steve Gariepy will lead a casual outdoor walk along the 1/3 mile, accessible Post Oak Trail from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.
During the walk, attendees can engage in a discussion about their connection to the outdoors, namely through quotes and "your own nature voice," according to a Giant City State Park news release. Attendees should bring a favorite quote to share with the group.
To kick off Halloween in the park, IDNR plans a Trek N' Treat event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Attendees will walk the Devil's Standtable Trail on a self-guided hike. Along the trail, characters in costume will provide lessons about some of the "wonderful and most misunderstood creatures" that live in the Giant City State Park, according to the release.
The trail is about 1/3 mile and will take 20-30 minutes, according to the release.