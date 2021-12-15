Weather Alert

...Strong Wind Gusts of 30 to 40 MPH Tonight... An approaching storm system will result in gusty south winds tonight. The winds will be highest during the evening and early overnight hours, when gusts 30 to 40 mph are expected. Sustained south winds will average 15 to 30 mph. These high winds and gusts will pose a hazard to any outdoor activities, including tornado recovery operations where loose or hanging debris could fall. High wave conditions are expected on area lakes as well. Use extra caution if you are driving tonight, especially in a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects you don't want to be thrown about by the high winds and gusts.