TRENTON, TN -- Gibson Electric Membership Corporation is continuing to restore power.
On Sunday, storms knocked out power to more than 11,400 customers.
Crews have been working all night and now less than 500 customers are without power.
The current outages are scattered throughout Obion, Gibson and Dyer counties in Tennessee and Fulton and Hickman counties in Kentucky.
The electric company says the storms broke at least 15 poles and left lots of leaning poles and downed wires.
Many trees have also fallen hindering restoration of service.
No information was given on when power is expected to be restored to all customers.
You can see the latest outage information by clicking here.