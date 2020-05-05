TRENTON, TN -- Another round of storms brought a new wave of power outages to Gibson Electric Membership Corporation members.
As of Tuesday morning, there were nearly 400 customers still without power.
Crews have been working through the night to restore power. At its highest point, there were 4,728 customers without power.
The current outages are heaviest in Obion, Lake, and Dyer counties.
There is also considerable damage with 18 broken poles in the Ridgely area alone.
Gibson Electric Membership Corporation is asking for help from neighboring utilities.
