WEST KENTUCKY — Gibson Electric Membership Corporation says power was restored to 700 customers just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday following an outage caused by a downed electrical pole. However, crews discovered previously unseen damage when the sun rose on Wednesday morning, impacting some TV subscribers in the area.
According to the release, crews found the additional damage in the Clinton area — explaining the over-height vehicle that knocked down the electrical pole had also pulled down several spans of fiber lines.
GEM says fiber crews are working on the scene, but it will be at least mid-afternoon before all of their TV subscribers have access to Paducah channels.