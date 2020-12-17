YouTube is a popular spot for people of all ages to start their own video channel, especially during the pandemic. Christmas could be a great time to get started.
It's hard not to want a piece of the YouTube pie when you see Ryan's toy reviews. The 8 year old makes over $22 million from his channel. What does your child need to get started? These gadgets make good Christmas gifts and maybe an investment.
Dedicated cameras like a DSLR are good, but unnecessary to get started. Smartphones are good enough, provided they have something to hold it. Plastic rigs like this one holds not only the phone, but small lights and a microphone. This Joby Gorillapod is $15.
If they want to move around, walk and talk to the camera, DJI's Osmo Pocket shoots 4K Video and allows them to create videos that are smooth and professional. The new version is $349, but the original Pocket is still great for $249.
Stabilizers like the Smove use the phone to shoot the video but also stabilizes the shot to keep it from looking like their holding the phone.
A good mic like this makes videos sound professional. Rode mics are affordable and record excellent audio. The VideoMicro camera mount mic is just $60 and connects to a camera or a phone.
Green screens are enticing to YouTubers for using different backdrops. The Neewer Green and Blue collapsible green screen is $47 but a green piece of cloth works okay.
Lights like this, or this make nice gifts for aspiring YouTubers or vloggers. They start at $60.
If you have kids asking for gadgets like these to start their own YouTube channel, don't laugh. It happens. They just might make a living in their studio. Ryan's parents have turned his channel into a full-time job.
Ryan's World video channel has over 270 million subscribers and his videos have been viewed billions of times.