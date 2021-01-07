Living with cancer is not a choice, but how you live with it is.
Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana – a nonprofit cancer-support community based out of Louisville, is expanding their resources to help patients in the Local 6 area.
They’ve now expanded their program statewide, offering cancer patients at Mercy Health Lourdes hundreds of programs, from support groups, being able to talk to other cancer patients, education series with medical professionals, to even learning Spanish. It's a way to help these patients both physically and mentally.
G.C.K. executive director, Karen Morrison, says she sees firsthand how this community not only brightens patient’s day, but also makes a difference in their overall health.
“Not only does how you live with cancer impact the quality of your life, but it also impacts your health outcomes,” Morrison said. “If you’re taking care of your mental health, your physical health tends to follow. There is a tremendous amount of data out there showing connection between psychosocial support and health outcomes. We want to help people again not only improve their quality of life for the patient and the whole family, but their health outcomes as well.”
All programs offered from G.C.K. for patients battling cancer are at no cost. For more information about the nonprofit, the programs they offer, and how you can get involved, click here.