(CNN) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is still making history, even after her death.
Ginsburg, who died last Friday due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, will become the first woman to lie in state in the US Capitol on Friday, according to congressional historians. She'll also be the first Jewish person to be given that honor.
Ginsburg joins Rosa Parks, John Lewis, and Abraham Lincoln as those who were laid in state or laid in honor at the Capitol.
Lying in state (for government official and military officers) and lying in honor (for private citizens) is when someone's remains are placed in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, to allow the public to pay their respects. This tribute is considered one of the highest honors.
Since the practice started in 1852, 38 people -- counting Ginsburg -- have been given this honor, including 12 presidents.
There are no written rules on who may lie in state or honor. It is determined by the current House and Senate and then must be accepted by the family of the deceased.