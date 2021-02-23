PADUCAH — Girl Scout Troops across Kentuckiana are gearing up to deliver boxes of your favorite cookies to you.
This year's line up includes Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, and Lemon-ups for $5 a box and Toffee-tastic (gluten free) and S'mores for $6 a box.
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana say all proceeds of the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local to help support girl programming and troops in our community.
The Girls decide how to allocate their portion of the earnings for community projects, leadership opportunities and exiting experiences.
The new national Cookie Finder makes it easier for customers to connect with local Girl Scouts. Customers can visit GirlScoutCookies.org, and type in their zipcode to connect with nearby troops to buy cookies for direct shipment or donation.
Through the end of February, shipping is $10 off when 12 or more boxes of cookies are purchases.
Troops also say the website can be used to find troops that are selling at booths nearby. Kenuckiana says it's keeping girls safe by transitioning to drive thru booths and other creative cookie selling options that use social distancing, mask wearing, and contactless payments. Booths will run from Feb. 26 through March 21.
Local drive thru booths
Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ballard County Coop, 475 W. Kentucky Dr. La Center, KY
Feb. 27 through March 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cape Electric, 2860 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY.
Grubhub partnership
This year, Girl Scouts has launched a national collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub, to add another contact-free way to order cookies.
Customers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Gubhub.com or the Grubhub app.
Local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more using Grubhub's back-end technology.
You can order on Grubhub from Feb. 22 through March 20 with times and locations varying.
All cookie orders on Grubhub from Feb. 22 through Feb. 28 will include a complimentary box of cookies.
Grubhub says it's waiving all fees for the organization to make this new deliver option available for sales without reducing troops' and council proceeds.