PADUCAH — The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana are celebrating the beginning of a new troop year Friday evening at Kentucky Oaks Mall with a Family Fun Festival.
All are welcome to the free event, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana says, which will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, in the Kentucky Oaks Mall parking lot near JC Penney.
Organizers say the Family Fun Festival will include games, activities and prizes showcasing the range of Girl Scout programs, as well as an on-site Girl Scout Shop.
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana says those who attend the event will also have the chance to sample the Girl Scouts' new flavor, Raspberry Rally. The new flavor will go on sale in December. The event will also include samples of nuts and candy that will be sold during the Girl Scouts' fall product program.
Organizers say the event is a great way for families to learn more about the Girl Scouts, to join a troop for the first time or to renew their child's membership. Additionally, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana says uniforms will be sold at 20% discount during the festival.
Family Fun Festivals will also be held Saturday in Bowling Green and Sunday in Louisville.
The Bowling Green event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, inside the Greenwood Mall. The Louisville event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Mall St. Matthews near the cinema.