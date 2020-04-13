CARBONDALE, IL — For more than 100 years, the Girl Scouts' mission has been to change the world, and they're not letting a pandemic stop them.
Girl Scout Victoria Shore has been able to earn two Girl Scout badges through their recently launched Girl Scouts at Home Virtual Program. She said it's their way of staying connected while practicing social distancing.
"The Girl Scouts have always been adaptable and creative with ways we can stay connected and help our community when times get tough," said Shore.
Not only are they earning badges through online programs, but they've also been selling their cookies online and donating some to first responders. They also realized the need for protective gear and made masks for essential workers. Shore said those tasks align with their values.
"They just keep telling us 'You can make a difference. You can help from inside your house.' Girl Scouts can help anyone with any circumstance," said Shore.
Kim Vrooman with Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois said this pandemic has made them stronger.
"A lot of times people think of Girl Scouts as camping and crafts, but they are also courageous women and girls of character who display confidence making everyday decisions — even at times like this when it has been a challenge," said Vrooman.
If you're interested in buying cookies or donating some to first repsonders, visit girlscouts.org/en/cookie-care.html.