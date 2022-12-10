Blood donations needed

As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this season, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.

Several factors can disrupt blood collection for patients across the county, according to the Red Cross:

  • Travel: Nearly half of Americans plan to travel over the holidays this year, which may negatively impact the blood supply if fewer people donate.
  • Seasonal illness: A rise in respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV can decrease the availability of healthy donors.
  • Weather: Winter weather often leads to hazardous road conditions, canceling blood drives and making it dangerous for donors.

It's important now for donors, especially type O blood donors and platelet donors, to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need through the end of the year.

You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All who donate blood through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card as a thank you. Those who give Dec. 16–Jan. 2, 2023 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

 

Illinois

Pulaski County

Ullin

  • Dec. 7: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cross Road United Methodist Church, 1289 Ullin Ave. 

Kentucky

Ballard County

La Center

  • Dec. 15: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ballard County Cooperative Extension Office, 110 Broadway

Calloway County

Murray

  • Dec. 15: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St.
  • Dec. 22: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., CFSB Murray Sycamore Banking Center, 414 S 12th St.
  • Dec. 27: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St.

Crittenden County

Marion

  • Dec. 20: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint William Catholic Church, 860 S Main St.

Fulton County

Fulton

  • Dec. 19: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 115 Second St.

Hickman

  • Dec. 12: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fulton County High School, 2740 Moscow Ave.

Graves County

Mayfield

  • Dec. 28: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jackson Purchase Medical Center, 1099 Medical Dr.

Livingston County

Smithland

  • Dec. 8: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Smithland First Baptist Church, 237 Court St.

Lyon County

Eddyville

  • Dec. 19: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lyon County Convention Center @ Lee S Jones Park, 172 Lee S Jones Park

Kuttawa

  • Dec. 27: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church Kuttawa, 316 Walnut Dr.

Marshall County

Benton

  • Dec. 12: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 2515 South Main St.
  • Dec. 23: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Draffenville Pharmacy, 153 US-68

Calvert City

  • Dec. 29: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Calvert City Church of Christ, 4625 US Highway 62

Hardin

  • Dec. 20: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Hardin Baptist Church, 218 College St.

McCracken County

Paducah

  • Dec. 7: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
  • Dec. 8-Dec. 11: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
  • Dec. 12-Dec. 13: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
  • 12/14/2022: 7 a.m. - noon, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, 1530 Lone Oak Rd.
  • Dec. 14: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
    • Noon - 4 p.m., Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, 1530 Lone Oak Rd.
  • Dec. 15-Dec. 18: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
  • Dec. 19-Dec. 20: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
  • Dec. 21: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
    • 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Lone Oak Church of Christ, 2960 Lone Oak Rd.
  • Dec. 22-Dec. 24, Dec. 26: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
  • Dec. 27: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
  • Dec. 28: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
  • Dec. 29: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
    • 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Rd.
  • Dec. 30: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
    • 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Rd.
  • Dec. 31: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
    • 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Rd.

Tennessee

Weakley County

Martin

  • Dec. 22: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Walmart, 134 Courtright Rd.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.