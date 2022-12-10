As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this season, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.
Several factors can disrupt blood collection for patients across the county, according to the Red Cross:
- Travel: Nearly half of Americans plan to travel over the holidays this year, which may negatively impact the blood supply if fewer people donate.
- Seasonal illness: A rise in respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV can decrease the availability of healthy donors.
- Weather: Winter weather often leads to hazardous road conditions, canceling blood drives and making it dangerous for donors.
It's important now for donors, especially type O blood donors and platelet donors, to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need through the end of the year.
You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All who donate blood through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card as a thank you. Those who give Dec. 16–Jan. 2, 2023 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Illinois
Pulaski County
Ullin
- Dec. 7: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cross Road United Methodist Church, 1289 Ullin Ave.
Kentucky
Ballard County
La Center
- Dec. 15: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ballard County Cooperative Extension Office, 110 Broadway
Calloway County
Murray
- Dec. 15: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St.
- Dec. 22: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., CFSB Murray Sycamore Banking Center, 414 S 12th St.
- Dec. 27: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St.
Crittenden County
Marion
- Dec. 20: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint William Catholic Church, 860 S Main St.
Fulton County
Fulton
- Dec. 19: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 115 Second St.
Hickman
- Dec. 12: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fulton County High School, 2740 Moscow Ave.
Graves County
Mayfield
- Dec. 28: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jackson Purchase Medical Center, 1099 Medical Dr.
Livingston County
Smithland
- Dec. 8: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Smithland First Baptist Church, 237 Court St.
Lyon County
Eddyville
- Dec. 19: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lyon County Convention Center @ Lee S Jones Park, 172 Lee S Jones Park
Kuttawa
- Dec. 27: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church Kuttawa, 316 Walnut Dr.
Marshall County
Benton
- Dec. 12: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 2515 South Main St.
- Dec. 23: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Draffenville Pharmacy, 153 US-68
Calvert City
- Dec. 29: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Calvert City Church of Christ, 4625 US Highway 62
Hardin
- Dec. 20: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Hardin Baptist Church, 218 College St.
McCracken County
Paducah
- Dec. 7: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
- Dec. 8-Dec. 11: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
- Dec. 12-Dec. 13: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
- 12/14/2022: 7 a.m. - noon, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, 1530 Lone Oak Rd.
- Dec. 14: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
- Noon - 4 p.m., Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, 1530 Lone Oak Rd.
- Dec. 15-Dec. 18: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
- Dec. 19-Dec. 20: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
- Dec. 21: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
- 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Lone Oak Church of Christ, 2960 Lone Oak Rd.
- Dec. 22-Dec. 24, Dec. 26: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
- Dec. 27: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
- Dec. 28: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
- Dec. 29: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
- 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Rd.
- Dec. 30: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
- 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Rd.
- Dec. 31: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.
- 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Rd.
Tennessee
Weakley County
Martin
- Dec. 22: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Walmart, 134 Courtright Rd.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.