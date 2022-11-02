MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Caring Needline is holding a Giving Bowls fundraiser Saturday. 

Organizers say the event will benefit the Marshall County Snack Pack Program and the needline. 

The hand-painted bowls are $15 apiece. 

An event listing online says the event will also include food and a silent auction. 

The Giving Bowls event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Lakeland Event Center at 4900 U.S. 62 in Calvert City.

For updates about the event, visit the needline's Facebook page

Giving Bowls event flier Marshall County Caring Needline