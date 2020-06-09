Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... MASSAC COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL POPE COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN MCCRACKEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... NORTHERN BALLARD COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 1230 PM CDT. * AT 1035 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO 1.5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... METROPOLIS, GOLCONDA, NEW COLUMBIA AND JOPPA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. FLOODING IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. IT IS IMPORTANT TO KNOW WHERE YOU ARE RELATIVE TO STREAMS, RIVERS, OR CREEKS WHICH CAN BECOME KILLERS IN HEAVY RAINS. CAMPERS AND HIKERS SHOULD AVOID STREAMS OR CREEKS. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...THROUGH 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&