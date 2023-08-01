FILE - The logo of Takata Corp. is displayed at an auto supply shop in Tokyo, July 6, 2016. In a document posted Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, General Motors announced it is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)