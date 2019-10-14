Watch again

METROPOLIS, IL — The General Motors strike is in its 29th day. United Auto Workers and General Motors are working on reaching a deal. Locally, dealers and owners are left without the parts they need. Al Kitts with Ward Chevrolet in Metropolis, Illinois, said their service department has been hit hard.

"It has slowed our business down a lot, because we can't just do what we normally do. We don't have anything to work with," said Kitts.

He said because of the strike, they're not getting the parts they need to fix people's cars, which means they're seeing fewer customers.

"They bring their car in to be repaired, and we can't repair it for them," said Kitts. "So, I'm sure they have seeked other places to get their cars repaired, which of course is not good for our business, and it's not good for General Motors."

Even after the strike ends, Kitts says their customers will have to wait for the parts to come in.

"I have to have parts for 100 people, and they're going to want them all the same. They're going to hear the strike's over, and they're going to be calling," said Kitts. "They're going to want their cars fixed ASAP. Plus, we're going to have other customers at the present time that we're working for."

Kitts said, because they can't order parts directly from GM, they have to call other dealerships to see if they have the parts in stock. It's not always a guarantee the other dealership will provide the part for them. Kitts said electronic sensors have been the most in demand, and they will have to wait for the strike to end to get those parts sent from GM.