(CNN) -- General Motors is investing $2 billion in its Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory so it can begin building electric vehicles.
The Spring Hill plant will be equipped to build the new Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV, making it the third GM factory capable of building electric vehicles, the automaker said Tuesday.
The factory currently builds two gasoline-powered Cadillac SUVs, the XT5 and the XT6, as well as the GMC Acadia SUV. Production of the Acadia will be shifted to a different GM factory in Lansing, Michigan. Production of the other Cadillac SUVs will continue alongside the Lyriq.
GM unveiled the Cadillac Lyriq last August. It is expected to go into production in late 2022.
GM also announced investments in four other Michigan assembly plants Tuesday.
Among them, a $3.5 million investment in its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan. The company had previously announced it was investing $300 million in that plant, which makes the Chevrolet Bolt EV. The Orion factory will also make another electric Chevrolet model in the future, GM said.
"We are committed to investing in the US, our employees and our communities," said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. "These investments underscore the success of our vehicles today, and our vision of an all-electric future."
Last week, GM announced that it had renamed its Detroit-Hamtramck factory "Factory Zero." GM is investing $2.2 billion in that factory, which is expected to eventually employ some 2,200 workers, which is a few hundred more than in recent years.
The factory will build the new GMC Hummer EV electric truck late next year. It's also expected to build the Cruise Origin, a self-driving electric vehicle designed by GM and Honda.
