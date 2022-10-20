Birth defects are common, affecting 1 in every 33 babies born in the United States each year.
Some of these defects — or other conditions, such as cerebral palsy and Down syndrome — can cause mobility issues for kids. Additionally, defects and disorders can be isolating for children, keeping them from being able to enjoy activities other kids their age take part in. A new nationwide program hopes to change that.
Go Baby Go, a program building adaptive toy cars, hopes to give kids with special needs the chance to start moving 'on time,' or at least earlier than they would if they were waiting for their development to progress.
Two year old Theodore, who has Down syndrome, loves playtime. His mom says he loves doing everything the other kids do - but it's not always possible. "He doesn't want to be left out just because he's rockin' an extra chromosome," she explained. Now, with his own Go Baby Go car, all he has to do is press a button to make it go.
There are a few things that can increase a woman's chance of having a baby born with a birth defect, including: drinking alcohol or taking certain drugs, having a medical condition such as obesity and diabetes, taking medications like isotretinoin, having a family history, getting an infection like Zika and cytomegalovirus, having a fever over 101 Fahrenheit or just being an older mother.
Depending on the defect, diagnosis can occur before birth or during pregnancy. If the result of a screening test is abnormal, the mother is often offered further diagnostic testing, depending on their risk.
Now, Columbia University researchers have developed a fast and cheap way to detect the extra or missing chromosomes that most often result in miscarriages or severe birth defects.
The tests reportedly take about two hours and use a palm-sized device that costs about $200 per use. That's a far cry from the $1,000 to $2,000 women often pay - out of pocket- for current testing procedures.
he new technique utilizes cells and tissues obtained from existing prenatal screening procedures of embryos and fetuses, or tissue obtained after miscarriages. Since the analysis can be done in the same office that obtained the material, results are ready in hours instead of weeks.
The new diagnostic method is the result of 10 years of research. It was developed by Dr. Zev Williams, the director of the Columbia University Fertility Center, along with several of his colleagues.