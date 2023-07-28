Everyone’s brain doesn’t work the same way. Some people struggle with social skills but are creative, while others can fix anything around the house but have trouble cooking something for dinner. It’s true for everyone especially people with ADHD or those on the autism spectrum.
However, artificial intelligence can make it easier for anyone to do whatever they need to do no matter what they are good at. The smartphone app and website Goblin Tools can make any task or job more manageable.
It works kind of like Chat GPT but it’s easier to use. Goblin focuses on 6 tools: Magic ToDo, Judge, Formalizer, Estimator, Compiler, and the Chef tool.
Magic ToDo simplifies tasks by giving step-by-step directions for what you want to do. Enter what you’re doing, choose how detailed you want the directions to be, and hit enter. Goblin gives you a list and the order you should do them. Goblin will break down any task into manageable steps. It’s great for people who have trouble staying on task or who are easily distracted.
The Judge tool detects the tone in any text you have written or what you’ve received. It can help you to know if a text is condescending or could be taken the wrong way. This tool is helpful for people who have trouble picking up on social cues.
The Formalizer tool takes sentences and paragraphs and makes them sound more professional, formal, or casual.
The Estimator tool will tell you how long it will take to complete a task. The Compiler tool takes brain dumps and breaks it up into a list of manageable tasks.
The chef tool will help you make a meal with whatever is in your fridge. Enter what food is in your fridge or pantry and it will show what you can make with just those ingredients.
This app is brand new and the developer says these are just the first 6 tools and they’re working on more. Goblin is just a one-time 99 cent purchase. It’s available iPhone and Android.