MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — When Janet Goodwin woke up Friday morning, she was planning to have a “lazy day.”
She was in the bathroom when she heard the tornado alert. It was seconds later when a tornado struck her home on Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County.
“I didn’t hear the train sounds or anything like they say you normally hear. I was just like I heard the strong winds getting stronger. Luckily, I was in the bathroom where there was no windows,” said Goodwin.
She lost her roof, and she couldn’t find her cat. She said it was all she could to get her clothes on and get out of her house.
"Just all at once everything just started, [things] kept falling on me," Goodwin said.
When she stepped outside, she saw her church. Freemont Baptist Church is destroyed.
“That’s where I was saved, and I've been a big part of that church for all that time,” Goodwin said in tears. “The people there are like family."
Goodwin was overcome with emotions talking about her church family.
The church's storage unit and playground are spread all over Old Mayfield Road, but Goodwin is hopeful they will be able to recover more than they lost.
“We’ll get through this. God will get us through it," she said.
Just before this story aired during Local 6 at 6 on Friday, Goodwin told us she found her missing cat.