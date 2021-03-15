No matter who you are, where you’re from, or what you believe in, we all have a story to tell. Your stories can help others. It can provide inspiration, encouragement and hope.
That’s what Pamela McKinney’s story is doing for so many through her non-profit organization, God’s Divine Beauties. She packs purses full of essentials for homeless women right here in our area, and in some big cities. Her story of hope, all began when she was young. She was sexually abused at a very young age, until she was in her teens. She says her abuser stole everything from her, but he couldn’t steal her faith in God.
“Even now, when life knocks me down, I get up and I call on God,” McKinney said. “It’s like these women have been in my head, even at five, how God knew I was going to go through that to wear that was my power and even my message with women today, ‘get up and call on God what are you see him working he’ll immediately come and relieve.'”
The abuse led her to homelessness. She says benches at Noble Park were her bed, and her purse was all she had. “That purse reminded me that I was a woman,” McKinney said. “When you’re out in the streets and you’re trying to survive you got to forget about being a woman and you got a fight like a man.”
As she got older and the abuse stopped, her focus continued to be on her faith, and eventually her grandchildren, until one tragic day in June of 2012, when a house fire took their lives. “It took God to take me through the fire and take things from me for me to begin to even start healing because I became so bitter and strong that he could never heal me in ways that he wanted me to be healed.” McKinney said.
Now, she’s helping others heal who are battling some of the same things she fought through her whole life, with her non-profit, God’s Divine Beauties. Her garage is now where she packs the purses of essentials like snacks, cream, soap, anything a lady would need. It’s more than just a purse, she’s providing these ladies and their families with hope.
“Now, I’m going to hit the streets running and tell people my story,” McKinney said. “I’m gonna tell people, ‘don’t ever give up regardless of the hand that you’re dealt. It’s okay to cry, but it’s not okay to lay there. Get up, get up, and you call on whoever you think will save you because everybody don’t believe in God. You call on whoever you need to call on, but get up, get up don’t let life beat you down because if you do lay there, it’s going to win.”
McKinney has had to put her purse deliveries on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is ready to head to her next destination in just a couple of weeks, helping women in South Carolina. This will be her first trip to help the homeless in about a year. You can be a part of helping pack the next purse for God’s Divine Beauties, to find out more information, click here.