DANVILLE, VA — God's Pit Crew volunteers got to work rebuilding three homes at once on Monday, all for families who lost everything in the December 10th tornado. On top of that, their Immediate Response Team is deploying to Eastern Kentucky to assist flood survivors.
According to a release from God's Pit Crew, the three homes will be rebuilt, furnished, and decorated, all for free. Construction on the homes began in Benton, KY, Dawson Springs, KY, and Dresden, Tennessee Monday morning.
GPC say they provided volunteers, emergency supplies, and toys for children in the immediate aftermath of the tornado, and have already built two homes for families in Kentucky this year.
Randy Johnson, founder and president of God's Pit Crew, said in the release:
The GPC Immediate Response Team volunteers spent two weeks in southwest Virginia helping to remove debris and dry out homes after the devastating flooding that hit recently. Soon, they'll be headed to eastern Kentucky to help flooding victims there as well.
So far, they say, they've sent several tractor-trailer loads of emergency supplies, containing: generators, cleaning supplies, water, Gatorade, non-perishable food, first-aid, hygiene items, hand-written notes, and bibles to both locations.