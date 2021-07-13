The family of the man who died in a boating accident on Lake Barkley is getting help from the community.
A GoFundMe campaign has been created for the family of Dustin Fox of Princeton, Kentucky. Fox died Saturday at the lake. Witnesses said he fell overboard, the boat hit him and he didn't resurface from the water.
His body was recovered the next day.
The GoFundMe campaign's goal was to raise $10,000 for Fox's wife and children. As of this writing, it has raised more than $12,000.
