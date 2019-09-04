Watch again

PADUCAH - The human body is designed to get up and move. The Harvard School of Medicine says 30 minutes of exercise every day can boost circulation, muscle strength, and endorphin production which helps your body work more efficiently. If you’re headed out for a run this morning – we want you to be safe.

Here are some tips to keep in mind before you tie your shoelaces:

Runners or walkers on the road are supposed to be against traffic. This gives drivers time to see you far enough in advance, especially on roads and trails with bends and curves. If you are running on a sidewalk, run or walk on the right and pass on the left.

Obey all traffic laws. Always stop at stop signs, look before you cross and try to use cross walks as much as possible.

Have your phone and ID on you in case of emergencies. If you’re new to running or thinking of going on a new route, plan it out beforehand. It is crucial that you know where you’re going, especially if you’re in the dark. You can use your phone’s map to see where you are and just have a handy map.

In addition to obeying the rules of the road – be visible, wear things like reflective clothing or vests.

Chris Freels has been running with the Paducah area running crew for several years – he says because of running, he not only sees the changes it’s made to his body – but he feels them – he says he’s more motivated now, than ever.

“If you want to start running the first step is the hardest,” Freels said. “Getting up and going out the first time is the hardest. It’s not going to be as easy as you think it is, but the more you do it the easier it becomes, and the more you enjoy it. At first, you may think, ‘this isn’t for me,’ but give it another try.”

There is safety in numbers. If you can, get a friend to go on a run or walk with you.

If not, you need to be even more aware of your surroundings if you’re alone, lose the headphones, or stick to one ear bud. You can also buy pepper spray that can latch onto your key chain.

Also be mindful of traffic. Try to avoid running or walking outside during rush hour – wake up a little earlier and you can enjoy an open road.