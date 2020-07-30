PADUCAH — Former Gold Rush Cafe owner Kenneth White faces federal charges in southern Illinois after investigators say he solicited a 10-year-old for sex.
After a brief closure gold the restaurant in downtown Paducah is opening under new ownership, and employees have a fresh start.
Local 6 was there Thursday morning as the cafe reopened its doors.
"Just glad to see these people go back to work, doing what they love to do," Gold Rush regular Chuck Walter said. "We weren't for sure what was going to happen, you know?"
Waitress Rachel Tinker said employees felt that uncertainty, too.
"It was all kind of up in the air for a while. Some of us were fortunate to have other jobs, like me," Tinker said. She said employees are glad to be back serving customers.
Customer Amy Cathey said she's glad to see the local business sticking around, with its new owner. "Thankfully, there was someone that was passionate about this restaurant and pursuing his own dreams, stepped in to open this up. So that's a good thing," Cathey said.
New owner Korey Vasquez said it's always been his dream to open a restaurant, and now for the first time, he owns one. And Gold Rush is a restaurant he believes in. "I've been coming here for six years now with my cousin Chris, who introduced me to this place, and I fell in love," Vasquez said.
Floor manager Pam Johnson said all the employees are happy to see familiar faces they've served over the years when they reopened Thursday. "We've had a lot of regulars back. So happy to see all their faces," she said.
The Gold Rush Cafe is also sporting a new logo and Facebook page as part of their fresh new start.
White is scheduled to be back in federal court in late August.