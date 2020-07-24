PADUCAH — A Paducah business owner accused of trying to solicit a minor for sex in southern Illinois has sold his restaurant.
Kenneth White is no longer the owner of Gold Rush Cafe in Paducah. Lawyers representing the restaurant's new owner, Korey Vazquez, announced the sale in a news release Friday.
The release included a statement from White that reads: "It is with great bittersweet emotions that I announce the sale of the Gold Rush Restaurant. Given recent events surrounding the restaurant, I felt it was best for everyone involved, especially for Gold Rush’s valued employees and loyal customers, for the restaurant to have new owners and leadership."
White was arrested in June on a federal charge of attempted enticement of a minor. Federal investigators say White exchanged explicit photos with an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a father offering his 10-year-old daughter for sex. White was arrested after traveling to Metropolis, Illinois, to meet the undercover agent on June 9, according to court documents. White pleaded not guilty in a southern Illinois courtroom on July 8. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 30.
Vazquez is immediately taking over management of Gold Rush Cafe, which is at 400 Broadway St. in Paducah, the news release says.
"I am extremely excited to begin the next chapter with the Gold Rush Café! It is a Paducah landmark that I am immensely proud to become a part," Vazquez says in a statement included in the news release. “While I am finalizing all details needed to reopen the Gold Rush Restaurant, I will bring back as many of the employees as quickly as I can."
Vazquez says he hopes to reopen the restaurant soon, and an will make an announcement about those plans in the coming days.