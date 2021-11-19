GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for missing woman believed to have dementia.
In a news release, the sheriff's office says 74-year-old Sarah June Duke was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Friday in the area of her home on Kentucky 339, just west of the Wingo community.
The sheriff's office says Duke is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has blue eyes and brown and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with gray lining.
Investigators say Duke may have been walking along KY 339 and may have asked someone for a ride. They say she may state that her name is Sarah Jane Nelson and that she needs to be taken to her parent’s house.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says in addition to deputies, the Mayfield-Graves County Rescue Squad, Wingo Fire Department, Graves County Emergency Management and Kentucky State Police all have personnel in the area searching. A drone has also been deployed to help locate her. The search has concentrated on an area just west of the Purchase Parkway, the sheriff's office says.
Deputies ask anyone with information about where Duke is to call the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501, 911 or the nearest local law enforcement agency.