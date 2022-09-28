SOMERSET, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man with Alzheimer's disease from the south central part of the state.
State police say the Somerset man, 78-year-old Claude Elmo Klebba, who also goes by Butch, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at his home.
Troopers say Klebba is a white man with gray hair; he's 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue sweatpants.
KSP says Klebba left home driving a 2014 black Ford F150 with Kentucky license tag A6L-136.
Anyone with information that can help state police find Claude Elmo Klebba can call KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.