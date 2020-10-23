PADUCAH — The Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management has issued a Golden Alert for 85-year-old Glenda L. Schmidt.
Law enforcement say Mrs. Schmidt is traveling with ehr son, Thomas E. Schmidt III.
Mrs. Schmidt is white, five feet one inch tall, weights 90 pounds and has gray hair.
Emergency Management says Mrs. Schmidt suffers from dementia and needs medical attention.
She was last seen in the Reidland area with her son. Emergency Management says she was wearing blue pajamas with a small flower pattern and had on a green hooded sweatshirt with camouflage sleeves.
Emergency Management also says she was last known to be traveling with her son, Thomas, in Tennessee on Oct. 22, and they may be going to Texas. They are in a white Ford F150 truck with Texas license late 65597V8.
Emergency Management says the truck is pulling a camper described as white with brown trim and is approximately 20 feet long and is a bumper pull with slide out, and possibly a Puma make.
Thomas is currently under probation for convictions in Bexar County, Texas, according to Emergency Management. He is white, five feet eight inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office detectives are working this case and anyone with information on Mrs. Schmidt should call 911.
If anyone see the Schmidts, the sheriff's office says to call 911 and not approach them.