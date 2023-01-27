He drives a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala. The front license plate says "McCully's" in orange writing, the rear license plate reads: 108ZRK. The rear trunk has an outline of the state of Kentucky with the word "McCully's" written inside of it.
He drives a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala. The front license plate says "McCully's" in orange writing, the rear license plate reads: 108ZRK. The rear trunk has an outline of the state of Kentucky with the word "McCully's" written inside of it.
He drives a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala. The front license plate says "McCully's" in orange writing, the rear license plate reads: 108ZRK. The rear trunk has an outline of the state of Kentucky with the word "McCully's" written inside of it.
Chevrolet Impala
He drives a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala. The front license plate says "McCully's" in orange writing, the rear license plate reads: 108ZRK. The rear trunk has an outline of the state of Kentucky with the word "McCully's" written inside of it.
James Jim Nicholson
UNION COUNTY, KY — The Union County Emergency Management has issued a Golden Alert for a 76-year-old man who has dementia.
Emergency management tells Local 6 James "Jim" Nicholson was last seen at his home on Shiloh Road in Morganfield, Kentucky, Thursday night between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., but he has ties to the Benton area.
The agency says Nicholson is possibly wearing a brown Carhart jacket and a brown sock cap.
He drives a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala. The front license plate says "McCully's" in orange writing, the rear license plate reads: 108ZRK. The rear trunk has an outline of the state of Kentucky with the word "McCully's" written inside of it.
If you see him or his vehicle, Union County Emergency Management asks you to call 911 or your local authorities.