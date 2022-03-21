LAWRENCEBURG, KY — Police in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, have issued a Golden Alert for a man who has been reported missing.
The man, Larry Williams, was last seen when he left his Lawrenceburg home on March 15.
The Lawrenceburg Police Department says Williams takes cardiac medication, which he may not have with him. In a news release about the missing person case, the police department also says Williams has a history of depression.
Police say Williams is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes, and often wears a baseball cap and glasses. Police say he is driving a blue 2010 Ford Escape SUV with Kentucky plate 894PFS.
Investigators ask anyone with information that will help them locate Williams to call the Lawrenceburg Police Department at 502-839-5125.