PADUCAH — A Golden Alert has been issued for a McCracken County woman who has been reported missing. The Paducah-McCracken County Emergency Management Office says the woman has mental and physical health conditions that make it imperative that she is found.
The emergency management office says state police are searching for the woman, 41-year-old Elizabeth L. Morris.
Morris has schizophrenia and other health conditions, the emergency management office says, and she has been without her medication for several days. She is not considered dangerous or a threat to the public, the emergency management office says.
A photo of Morris was not provided, but she is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
The emergency management office says Morris may be in the area of Orlando, Florida.
Officials ask anyone with information that can help investigators find Elizabeth L. Morris to call 911.