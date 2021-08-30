Boston, MA - July 30: Signs for no evictions on the State House wall. With federal COVID-19 eviction and foreclosure moratoriums expiring on July 31, 2021, Homes for All Massachusetts, Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, and allies gathered at the Massachusetts State House in Boston on July 30, 2021 to call for action to protect tenants and homeowners from displacement. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)