PADUCAH — The 25 teams who participated in Lifeline Recovery Center's annual golf tournament Friday raised more than $30,000 for the local addiction recovery program.
Lifeline announced the fundraising total on Monday. The addiction recovery center says many of its staff members, volunteers and clients helped with the event at Paxton Park. The golf tournament, organized by Lifeline Board Chair Todd Trimble, included stories from Lifeline clients about their addiction recovery journey.
The organization recently celebrated the grand opening of The Ranch, its new men's drug treatment facility in Ballard County.
Gov. Andy Beshear attended the grand opening event on Sept. 21 and presented Lifeline with $100,000.
"We've lost far too many of our people, and this pandemic has made it tougher," Beshear said. "These are our brothers and sisters, so many that have fallen into addiction and this place does such a great job at getting them better, really excited about what we're going to see at this facility."
