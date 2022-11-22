UNION CITY, KY — Union City School District students and staff came together to give-back to their community in a big way this year, jointly donating over 12,000 non-perishable food items to two local Charities.
UC Director of Schools Wes Kennedy commented on the act of kindness in a Tuesday release, saying: "I'm humbled to be the leader of so many good human beings with gigantic hearts."
Union City Elementary School collected food items at their annual Turkey Trot and Pacer Run and competed against other classes to see who could get the most food items. In total, Union City Elementary students and staff members donated close to 9,000 food items, the release explains.
According to the release, the food items will be divided between the Obion County Ministerial Association and Chimes for Charity.
The OCMA, partnered with Refuge Church, will oversee the annual "Feeding of the 5,000" grocery distribution and Thanksgiving Soul Food Cafe Meal at the the Obion County Fairgrounds, and donations from Union City will go a long way in helping them reach that goal.
Union City Jaycees and J'cettes will lead the 88th annual Chimes for Charity food basket program, delivering food to Obion Countians in need on Christmas Eve morning.