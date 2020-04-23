GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- Southwest traffic has been restored for U.S. 45-Business and U.S. 45-Bypass at the southwest edge of Mayfield.
Southbound traffic was blocked earlier this week so that the overpass could be demolished.
The new temporary connection will likely be used through most of the summer while crews work to attach the new KY 80 Bypass to the south leg of the intersection.
Here is how the new traffic pattern works.
Traffic from Mayfield heading south along U.S. 45 will turn right on the Macedonia Road Connector ramp, negotiate an all-way stop, and turn left on a two-way to return to the original alignment of U.S. 45 toward Pryorsburg and Wingo.
Drivers will be able to get to the I-69 exit 21 interchange by turning right at the all-way stop.
Southbound traffic on the U.S. 45-Bypass will also have to stop and either turn left to head north on U.S. 45 into Mayfield or continue straight ahead at the All-Way Stop to head South on U.S. 45.
Northbound traffic on U.S. 45 can turn right at the all-way stop to continue northward into Mayfield or go straight to connect to I-69 Exit 21.