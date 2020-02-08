WICKLIFFE, KY -- An Army veteran and his son can now get in and out of their home on their own, thanks to some generous people.
Army veteran Jacob Weigel and his son Ronald moved into their new Wickliffe home in January. The home was not wheelchair friendly.
"I can't walk, my knees are giving out," said Jacob.
They are both living with disabilities that confine them to wheelchairs.
"When [Ronald] lost his leg, we had to move out of Illinois because it was getting too expensive," said Jacob. "And when you're on a fixed income, that's it, you got to find some place to go that's cheaper."
They struggled getting in and out of their new home, and people noticed.
Veterans, firemen and Boy Scouts gave up their Saturday morning to build the ramp for the Weigels.
Before the ramp, the father would hold on tight to the rails, while the son would climb up and down the steps.
Barlow, Kentucky Boy Scout Anthony Lara said everything changed Saturday.
"It's just really special," said Lara.
Lara was one of the people making the home accessible.
"It's just tragic how, like even when we first came here, I thought he fell or something, cause he was just laying on the ground," said Lara.
In a few hours, their job was done and Weigel is liking his new home in Kentucky.
"They're getting snow, and I'm getting sunshine, that's all right," said Lara.
A day of service so this veteran won't have to suffer any longer.
The good deed started when a neighbor saw their struggle and reached out to the Kentucky Veteran & Patriot Museum in Wickliffe for help.
It took about four hours to build the metal ramp.