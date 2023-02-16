GRAVES COUNTY, KY — When an 18-year-old woman became trapped in her car after it crashed on Kentucky 58 in Graves County, authorities say other drivers who were passing through the area stopped and helped free her from the vehicle.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Victoria Dade was driving westbound on KY 58 Wednesday when her car dropped off the right shoulder of the road. The car drove back onto the road, but then crossed the opposite lane before striking an embankment and a utility pole. The sheriff's office says the vehicle wound up on its right side, with Dade trapped inside.
That's when the sheriff's office says other drivers passing through saw her overturned car and stopped to help. The sheriff's office says the other drivers were able to quickly help Dade get out of the car and they stayed with her until emergency medical responders arrived.
Dade was taken to an area hospital, but the sheriff's office says her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says, in addition to the Good Samaritans who stopped to help, deputies were assisted at the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Wingo Volunteer Fire Department and the Clinton Fire Department.