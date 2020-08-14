GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Department says a woman from Fancy Farm rolled her car early Friday morning after her dog distracted her.
Deputies say the accident happened around the 7500 block of 80 West in the Fancy Farm area.
Upon arrival, deputies say Good Samaritans had helped the woman out of her vehicle and were giving her assistance.
Deputies say the woman had been driving east on KY 80 West with her pet dog, when her dog distracted her and she dropped off the roadway. She says she overcorrected, lost control, and hit an embankment. The vehicle then rolled multiple times.
Deputies say the woman was taken to a Paducah hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Good Samaritans, Fancy Farm Fire Department first responders, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, and Cecil's Towing of Mayfield.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page saying the woman's dog, named Winston, ran away during the crash. If you see him, call the Sheriff's Department at 270-247-4501.