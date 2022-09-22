Calvert City, KY — Handmade artisanal crafts, massage, aura photography, live music, food trucks, and fur friends- you can find all of that and more at the upcoming Good Wu Healing and Arts Fall Festival.
The Good Wu festival is a multi-building event, held at the Calvert City Civic Center and Doctor's Park October 15-16.
The festival, hosted by A Centered Space, is offering attendees a pet and child-friendly environment, where they hope guests will feel free to branch out and try new things. There will be free parking and admission, live music, giveaways, and galactic-themed kids activities at the event.
According to ACS, there will be over 65 vendors present, offering a wide variety goods and services. According to their description, attendees can expect to find:
- Health and hygiene products: handmade goods including herbs, teas, spice blends, supplements, tinctures, oils, bath and body blends, homeopathics, house plants, and more.
- Arts: jewelry, woodworking, resin art, clothes, home decor, home goods, crystals, unique gifts and finds.
- Wellness services: massage, foot detox, reiki, sound clearing, energy clearing, intuitive readings, pet/animal readings/communication, yoga teachers, Functional Nurse Practitioner
- Special Guests: goddess mandala portraits, aura photography, Appalachian art, belly dancing performance, face painting, henna tattoos
- Food: taco truck, vegan food, handmade lemonade shake-ups, gf/keto treats, healthy drinks
To learn more about the festival and see a full list of vendors, you can check out their website here.