The digital health care platform GoodRx is offering free telehealth appointments to people impacted by devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Through the end of august Kentuckians can visit goodrx.com/ky and use the code KY-CARE-100 to be seen by a licensed medical provider for conditions that don't require lab work, GoodRx says in a news release.
Kentucky residents can access the digital appointments with or without insurance, and GoodRx says they can receive treatment for a variety of conditions and get access to medications that were lost or left behind because of the flooding. Providers can refill existing prescriptions, sending them to local pharmacies or mailing them to a household anywhere in Kentucky, GoodRx says.
The promotional code for these free appointments will be available through Aug. 31 for Kentucky residents.