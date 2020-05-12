LOUISVILLE, KY – Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will reopen its 66 retail stores and donation centers Wednesday, May 20. All stores will operate under normal business hours.
Additionally, the nonprofit will reopen its Centers for Education & Employment, which exists to serve Kentucky job seekers who have disabilities or other barriers to entering the workforce.
Goodwill says it will monitor and update its health and safety guidelines and best practices as they change. Visit the Goodwill websiteto see the current precautionary measures the store is taking to keep employees, customers, and participants safe.
In March, the organization furloughed approximately 1,000 of their 1,700 employees across 66 stores statewide. More than 90 percent of these employees will return to work this month.
You can find more information about locations and hours at their website.