PADUCAH — Expungement gives people with criminal records an opportunity for a clean slate. On Thursday, several people started that process at a clinic hosted by the Goodwill Opportunity Center and Kentucky Legal Aid.
The clinic offered those services for free. The average cost to expunge a person’s record is between $300 and $600 in Kentucky, which can be a major hurdle for people looking for a fresh start.
There are several steps to the expungement process. The first is ordering the certificate and then filing a petition for expungement at the local court clerk's office. A judge must grant it, and then the person’s record has been expunged. That process could take up to six months.
Goodwill Opportunity Center and Kentucky Legal Aid are aiming to help others get better job opportunities. On Thursday, they helped more than 70 people, and they're not stopping there. They plan on doing more events like this in the future.
Nancy Webb has been waiting 17 years to start the expungement process. She works at a women's residential rehab center, where she helps others battle their addictions, just as she did.
"Oh my gosh, this is so exciting. My husband told me he would pray for me today, and he hoped that all this goes well,” she said. “And my daughter, I'm sure she's going to be just ecstatic that her mom got a record expunged.”
She served time 17 years ago, and said she has since completely turned her life around.
Goodwill Opportunity Center Manager Margie Silva is among those who want to help Nancy and others like her.
"That's hanging over them, haunting them and keeping them from being able to get on that pathway to self-sufficiency. And the cost of expungement is so high, so that inhibits a lot of folks from being able to do that on their own," Silva said.
She said the expungements will lead to better job opportunities, and until then, they are there to help. "So, we can help them financially until they get that first paycheck, ‘til they get on their feet, gas cards, food cards, whatever that looks like. We just need buy-in from the individual, and they've got to be willing to put in the work, and then we're here to help," she said.
Webb said she feels like a new chapter is beginning. "I've been waiting several years for this. I really have, yes, so this is a really big day for me," Webb said.