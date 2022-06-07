(NBC News) — Goodyear has recalled more than 173,000 RV tires. They were last produced 19 years ago, but could still be in use today.
Goodyear's G159 recreational vehicle tires were made from 1996 to 2003.
Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the tire tread can separate from the body, causing drivers to lose control and increasing the risk of a crash.
NHTSA opened an investigation in 2017 after investigators said the tire's failure had killed or injured 95 people since 1998.
The NHTSA said Goodyear will replace the tires with a newer model at no cost to RV owners.
Owners of tires used on other vehicles can exchange them for $500.
For more information about the recall, visit nhtsa.gov.